Khloe Kardashian gives a hint at newborn son name: 'Starts with a T'

Khloe Kardashian is following family tradition in deciding a moniker for her son.

In the first episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe told mother Kris Jenner that her son's name is goin to begin with T.

Kris said: "The biggest thing that you need to think about now is a name," before the family friend added: "It's probably going to start with a T."

To which Khloe replied: "It is going to start with a T. I mean, that's only the names I've been looking at."

Kris then threw in some suggestions: "Tyler, Tucker, Tatum. We could name him Travis and then just have an easy three."

Khloe welcomed her son with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson this year via surrogacy. The couple already shares four-year-old daughter True together.