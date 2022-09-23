Khloe Kardashian gives a hint at newborn son name: 'Starts with a T'

Khloe Kardashian is following family tradition in deciding a moniker for her son.
In the first episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe told mother Kris Jenner that her son's name is goin to begin with T.
Kris said: "The biggest thing that you need to think about now is a name," before the family friend added: "It's probably going to start with a T."
To which Khloe replied: "It is going to start with a T. I mean, that's only the names I've been looking at."
Kris then threw in some suggestions: "Tyler, Tucker, Tatum. We could name him Travis and then just have an easy three."
Khloe welcomed her son with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson this year via surrogacy. The couple already shares four-year-old daughter True together.
