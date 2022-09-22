Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he convinces upset Aradhaya

Amitabh Bachchan to feature in the film 'Uunchai' next

Versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed on Kaun Banega Crorepati what he gifts his granddaughter Aradhaya whenever she is upset with him.

One of the contestants on the show Vaishnavi Kumari asked him how he manages to give time to his granddaughter despite of having such a busy schedule.

Bachchan replied: “I am not able to spend much time with her. I leave around 7-7:30 am, she leaves for school around 8 am. She returns after 3-4pm and then she has homework and all to complete. Her mother help her with those. I return home around 10-11pm. She is already asleep by then.”

He further went on to say: “Thanks to technology, we stay connected through facetime. It is only Sundays when she is free, and if I get the time, I play with her for some time. When she gets angry or upset with me, I gift her chocolates.”

“And, what is it that women wear in their hair? Bands. Pink is her favourite colour so I gift her pink hair bands and clips when she gets upset. She becomes happy then.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is looking forward to the release of his forthcoming film Goodbye featuring; Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna, reported NDTV