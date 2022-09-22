Prince William braves through 'grief' to honour Queen legacy with Earthshot Prize

Prince William is on to make deceased Granny Queen Elizabeth II proud with his upcoming endeavors.
Speaking virtually at the Earthshot Prize innovation summit in New York , the Prince of Wales said: “Though it is the saddest of circumstances that means I cannot join you in person today, I am pleased to be able to join you in video form as you gather in New York for the Earthshot Prize innovation summit.
“During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve.
“Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother’s heart. And I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you’re all giving our Earthshot finalists, the next generation of environmental pioneers.”
William lost grandmother Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.The monarch passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle.
