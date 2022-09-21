Kanye West compares getting ‘rug pulled from under’ to Taylor Swift

Kanye West hits back at ‘sellers’ trying to get his publishing ‘behind his back’ via a social media clap back.
The singer, who goes by Ye, shared his frustrations on Instagram Stories, in a collection of two posts that drew comparisons, between his own issues, and that of Taylor Swift who faced a similar issue not long before.
The first post read, “Just like Taylor Swift my publishing is being put up for my sale without my knowledge” and ended with a brief “not for sale” claim. (sic)
The second most contained an iMessage screenshot where Kanye can be seen asking a contact “Can you ask Gee who is selling my publishing”.
Only to be answered with the words, “From Gee Fake news Of course every publisher wants to pitch there hardest to buy. Smh”. (sic)
Spotify had previously made some inroads into audiobooks, offering several free titles.
Royal Family website confirms Queen Elizabeth's burial
Kanye West mentions Taylor Swift in his fight against competitors
Meghan Markle's pictures from Queen's funeral stir speculations about her pregnancy
Jean-Jacques Annaud talks about his new film
Golden Globes to bring scandal-hit awards back to TV: organizers