Wednesday September 21, 2022
Netflix's upcoming thriller drama series 'Holy Family' trailer releases

By Web Desk
September 21, 2022
Netflix thriller drama series 'Holy Family' trailer out now

The upcoming Netflix series Holy Family has finally unveiled its first official trailer that is slated to release on October 14, 2022.

The eight episode based series is written and created by Manolo Caro.

Holy Family is a Spanish thriller drama series of encounter new challenges.


Cast:

  • Ajwa Nimri,
  • Carla Campra,
  • Iván Pellicer, Alba Flores
  • Álex García
  • Macarena Gómez
  • Álvaro Rico
  • Jon Olivares,
  • Ella Kweku
  • Nicolás Illoro
  • Laura Laprida


The movie portrays the story of an Italian family in Madrid. It talks of a mother with sinister secrets to hide and and is someone willing to do anything to protect her children.

When the family try to make new relations, their history threatens to catch up with them.


