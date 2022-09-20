Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry challenge ECP’s show-cause notice in contempt case

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and party Chairman Imran Khan. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan and his party leader Fawad Chaudhry have challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s show-cause notice in the contempt case against him, Chaudhry, and Asad Umar.

The three individuals were issued notices for insulting the ECP and the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

As the counsel for Khan and Fawad, Faisal Chaudhry challenged the ECP’s notices in the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench.

In their application, the PTI chief and the former minister maintained that, unlike the courts, ECP has no authority to take action against contempt. The application further stated that according to the Constitution, judicial authority cannot be entrusted to administrative departments.

The petition’s content states that the ECP’s show-cause notices are against the Constitution and law and that ECP’s member from Sindh is the judge for a contempt case against himself.

The plea has requested to nullify ECP’s show-cause notices.

On the other hand, the petition has been fixed to be heard in the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench and Justice Jawad Hassan will hear the case on Khan and Fawad’s application tomorrow (Wednesday).

According to the notice, Khan — during one of his political gatherings — passed insulting remarks against the ECP on July 18, while he also spoke against the CEC on July 21 and 27.