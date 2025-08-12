Targeted anti-terror drive ongoing in Bajaur, Khyber: police chief

Security forces are seen taking position during an operation in this undated image. — ISPR/File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Police Zulfiqar Hameed clarified on Tuesday that no large-scale operation was being conducted in Bajaur and Khyber districts except for "joint and intelligence-based actions".

His statement came after the authorities decided to take action against terrorists in Bajaur and Khyber districts after the failure of talks between the militants and Bajaur Aman Jirga.

"Joint and intelligence-based actions are underway in Bajaur," the KP police chief told Geo News, adding: "We have to maintain the security situation in the district."

He detailed that police deployments were made in Khar and other areas. Security personnel have also been stationed at all established camps, he added.

The IGP said that the police and administration have made arrangements for people who voluntarily leave the area, including the provision of medical care and food.

However, IGP Hameed declined to specify the number of militants in Bajaur but confirmed no major operation is taking place in Khyber district.

There are about 300 terrorists present in two areas of Tehsil Mamund of Bajaur and more than 350 in Khyber district, said official sources.

They also revealed that more than 80% of the terrorists in the said districts are Afghans.

In Mamond tehsil, a three-day curfew was imposed in around 27 localities from 11am on August 11 until 11am on August 14. The residents were asked to conclude all activities by 10:30am and remain indoors during the curfew period.

The authorities warned that any untoward incidents during this time would be the responsibility of those violating the restrictions.

Arrangement for displaced families

Malakand Division Commissioner Abid Wazir detailed that 6,607 temporarily displaced persons are currently residing in 85 public and private educational institutions.

The total number of affected families stands at 991, comprising 1,497 men, 1,552 women, and 3,558 children. The sports stadium camp houses 334 families, with 2,497 individuals.

The commissioner said registration is underway for around 20,000 families in host communities, noting that figures are changing continuously as the situation evolves.

According to The News report published on August 9, security forces had laid out multiple options to the tribal jirgas in Bajaur for negotiations with the khawarij — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The first option, as per the security sources, demanded that the terrorists to leave Bajaur, whereas the second option relates to the tribes' evacuation for the operation so that the khawarij can be brought to an end.

Rejecting any government-level talks with the terrorists and their facilitators in Bajaur, the sources had ruled out negotiations until the militants completely submit to the state.

The terrorists, they had said, were using negotiations as a smokescreen to gear up for war and were living among the general population in Bajaur while simultaneously engaging in terrorist and criminal activities.