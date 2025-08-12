India can’t snatch even single drop of water from Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a ceremony in connection with the International Youth Day in Islamabad on August 12, 2025. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday warned India that any attempt to block Pakistan’s water, in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), would be met with a “decisive response”.

Addressing an event held in connection with the International Youth Day in Islamabad, the premier said: “Enemy [India] can’t snatch even a single drop of water from Pakistan.”

He said: “You threatened to stop our water. If you attempt such a move, Pakistan will teach you a lesson you will never forget.”

PM Shehbaz emphasised that water was a lifeline for Pakistan, and no compromise would be made on the country’s rights under international agreements.

Following the killing of 26 people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in April, India held the IWT with Pakistan in abeyance.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of orchestrating the deadly militant attack, an allegation that Pakistan denies.

The PM said that a “new Pakistan” had emerged after the armed forces of the country defeated India on May 10.

He said India’s pride was sunk when the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) downed six Indian fighter jets. He called it a “historic moment” for Pakistan.

On the basis of these baseless allegations, India started the war against Pakistan in May, which was the heaviest fighting to have occurred between the two neighbouring nations in decades, before a ceasefire was reached and brokered by the US.

The nuclear-armed neighbours disagree over the use of the water from rivers that flow downstream from India into the Indus River basin in Pakistan.

The use of the water is governed by the IWT, which was mediated by the World Bank and signed by the neighbours in September 1960.

There is no provision in the treaty for either country to unilaterally suspend or terminate the pact, which has clear dispute resolution systems.

During his address, PM Shehbaz announced that 100,000 laptops would be distributed interest-free to students purely on merit.

“This government believes in transparency and merit, and we will ensure both in the distribution process,” he assured.

The prime minister said that the country’s future was in the hands of youth, reaffirming his government’s commitment to empowering youth through education and technology.

PM Shehbaz also congratulated the nation on Independence Day and praised the role of minorities and all segments of society in the creation and development of Pakistan.



















