US says committed to counterterrorism cooperation with Pakistan

A Pakistan Army convoy seen at an undisclosed location. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The United States on Tuesday reaffirmed its resolve to countering terrorism in all its forms during a counterterrorism dialogue with Pakistan, said the US Embassy in Islamabad.

The dialogue took place a day after the US State Department listed the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade as foreign terrorist organisations after a string of deadly assaults claimed by the group.

In a statement, the embassy said Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo and Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker took part in the US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue.

According to the statement, the engagement was aimed at advancing the two countries’ shared resolve to combat what it described as a “global threat”. The embassy underscored that Washington “remains committed” to this cooperation.

Washington had already listed the BLA under the less severe label of specially designated global terrorists, which targets financial resources, before toughening the ban on Monday.

The new step comes as US President Donald Trump increases contact with Pakistan after engagement with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

In March, Pakistani authorities detained and extradited to the United States Sharifullah, who the US says also goes by the name Jafar and is a member of the Daesh-K. President Donald Trump had also thanked Pakistan for his arrest.

The State Department, in response, had also said that United States-Pakistan cooperation on counter-terrorism remains vitally important.

The Daesh operative allegedly helped carry out the 2021 suicide bombing outside Kabul airport during the chaotic US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which killed at least 170 Afghans as well as 13 US troops who were securing the airport's perimeter.