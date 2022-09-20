Britney Spears turns up the heat with her sizzling appearance in hot pink outfit

Princess of Pop Britney Spears was looking like a bombshell as she rocked an eye-popping hot pink cut-out dress, showing no sign of depression amid ongoing family drama.

The Hold Me Closer hit-maker has been enjoying a sun-soaked vacation to Maui, Hawaii with her husband Sam Asghari.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the singer, 40, showcased her jaw-dropping figure in a glamorous dress as she donned a fuchsia dress for an evening outing.

Styling her blonde locks into an updo, Britney struck a series of poses on a balcony with a stunning nighttime view behind her.

It comes after Britney's younger sister Jamie Lynn took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share a poignant quote about cognitive dissonance.

The actress, 31, who's been in an ongoing feud with her pop star sister, posted a Frantz Fanon quote on her Stories about people who cannot accept evidence that works against their 'core beliefs.'

Jamie Lynn has a fraught relationship with her older sister Britney, who has accused her of telling 'crazy lies' in a recent memoir.



It comes after Britney has been airing grievances against her family in the past months, and most recently called Jamie out for reportedly seeing their father during Covid lockdowns and building a house in Louisiana.

In one now-deleted post, the pop icon shared a photo of her sister with their father Jamie, 70, as proof that she had defied Covid-19 lockdowns, though the picture appears to have been snapped back in 2019.