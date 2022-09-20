‘Twilight’ actor Ashley Greene announces daughter’s birth with hubby Paul Khoury

Twilight star Ashley Greene welcomed first daughter with husband Paul Khoury.

Taking to Instagram, the Rogue star dropped an image of her little girl’s hand with an emotional note while revealing her name to be Kingsley Rainn Khoury.

“And just like that - everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered,” Greene captioned the post.

“The love we're engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world,” she added.

Before concluding the post, Greene revealed the name of her little bundle of joy and the date of birth to be September 16th 2022.

The actor announced her pregnancy in March with hubby, with whom she tied the knot in an intimate outdoor wedding in 2018.





