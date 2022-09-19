Netflix's Top 5 September movie releases: Check out the list

Netflix has several incoming and outgoing movies as it's on constant change.
Here's the list of Netflix top five movies that are releasing from September 23rd to September 28th.
This movie is about the trysts between an interracial couple and their desperate attempts to be with each other when they are separated through adulthood. The tale is about forbidden love, deceit, and danger in a society filled with 40 years-old secrets, that lie in the deep south.
This movie is slated to release on September 23.
In this modern-day greek tragedy, three siblings are confronted with a chaotic situation when their youngest brother dies in unexplained circumstances. The movie focuses on the plight of three brothers, Abdel, Karim and Mokhtar as they try to keep their family together, sort out their differences and face a society riddled with nationalism, corruption and war.
This movie is set to release on September 23.
The action-thriller is about a woman trying to put her dark past behind her when a desperate mother seeks help from her to find her kidnapped daughter during a ferocious storm.
This movie will be available to stream on September 23.
Blonde is an American psychological drama film that has a fictionalised take on the iconic Hollywood actress, Marilyn Monroe's life. The movie has a dramatised take on Marilyn's life and chronicles her highs and lows and her ultimate death.
This movie will be available on Netflix screens on September 28.
At the apex of success, a streetwear-clad artist Jabari meets a photographer, who is also his neighbour, in a chance encounter and is faced with the dilemma of whether he can make space for love in his life.
This adult animated film will hit Netflix on September 30.
Bells toll and guns fire as Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at Windsor Castle
The Duchess of Sussex was seen wiping away a tear as she left Westminster Abbey after the Queen's funeral
Prince Harry wanting a more ‘active role’ for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
The filmmaker said an Oscar for 'RRR' will not change him
Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to host 'Live Music Aid Concert 2022'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet have reportedly been in touch with their parents via video...