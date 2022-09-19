Netflix's Top 5 September movie releases: Check out the list





Netflix has several incoming and outgoing movies as it's on constant change.

Here's the list of Netflix top five movies that are releasing from September 23rd to September 28th.





A Jazzman’s Blues:





Synopsis:

This movie is about the trysts between an interracial couple and their desperate attempts to be with each other when they are separated through adulthood. The tale is about forbidden love, deceit, and danger in a society filled with 40 years-old secrets, that lie in the deep south.





Release Date:

This movie is slated to release on September 23.





Athena:





Synopsis:

In this modern-day greek tragedy, three siblings are confronted with a chaotic situation when their youngest brother dies in unexplained circumstances. The movie focuses on the plight of three brothers, Abdel, Karim and Mokhtar as they try to keep their family together, sort out their differences and face a society riddled with nationalism, corruption and war.





Release date:

This movie is set to release on September 23.





Lou:





Synopsis:

The action-thriller is about a woman trying to put her dark past behind her when a desperate mother seeks help from her to find her kidnapped daughter during a ferocious storm.





Release date:

This movie will be available to stream on September 23.





Blonde:





Synopsis:

Blonde is an American psychological drama film that has a fictionalised take on the iconic Hollywood actress, Marilyn Monroe's life. The movie has a dramatised take on Marilyn's life and chronicles her highs and lows and her ultimate death.





Release Date:

This movie will be available on Netflix screens on September 28.





ENTERGALACTIC:





Synopsis:

At the apex of success, a streetwear-clad artist Jabari meets a photographer, who is also his neighbour, in a chance encounter and is faced with the dilemma of whether he can make space for love in his life.





Release date:

This adult animated film will hit Netflix on September 30.



