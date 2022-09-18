Royal fans think King Charles III’s security guard is real 'Kingsman spy'

Royal fans have been debating about King Charles III’s security guard who they believe is a real-life Kingsman spy.
A video of the security guard walking in and out of Buckingham Palace with a fancy umbrella has been making rounds on TikTok.
The eagle-eyed social media users pointed out a detail on the umbrella claiming that it is a gun in disguise.
One TikTok user wrote: "A real Kingsman!" while another added: “That thing he's holding is a GUNbrella, not an umbrella."
“What is he a Kingsman secret agent?” a third comment read.
"I thought he was the new 007," a fourth added.
This came after a viral picture of the same security guard spotted a gun poking out of his blazer when Charles greeted the mourners for the first time as a King.
Meghan Markle’s crusade of ‘constant melodrama and chaos’ under fire for ‘threatening the Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II’s 14-year-old grandson James Viscount Severn stole the spotlight
Meghan Markle being ridiculed for alleged attempts to promote infighting with royals
Queen Elizabeth's father became king George VI, and she became the heir presumptive.
Chakda Xpress to release on Netflix in 2023
Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14, 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony