 
close
Sunday September 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Royal fans think King Charles III’s security guard is real 'Kingsman spy'

King Charles III’s security guard has become a hot topic for netizens

By Web Desk
September 18, 2022
Royal fans think King Charles III’s security guard is real Kingsman spy
Royal fans think King Charles III’s security guard is real 'Kingsman spy'

Royal fans have been debating about King Charles III’s security guard who they believe  is a real-life Kingsman spy.

A video of the security guard walking in and out of Buckingham Palace with a fancy umbrella has been making rounds on TikTok.

The eagle-eyed social media users pointed out a detail on the umbrella claiming that it is a gun in disguise.

One TikTok user wrote: "A real Kingsman!" while another added: “That thing he's holding is a GUNbrella, not an umbrella."

Royal fans think King Charles III’s security guard is real Kingsman spy

“What is he a Kingsman secret agent?” a third comment read.

"I thought he was the new 007," a fourth added.

This came after a viral picture of the same security guard spotted a gun poking out of his blazer when Charles greeted the mourners for the first time as a King.