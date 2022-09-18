Kareena Kapoor recalls 'no support' from family left Karishma Kapoor in tears

Actor Kareena Kapoor opened up about how she and her sister faced difficulties from their family to work in the film industry.



During an interview with Simi Garewal, the Laal Singh Chadda actor said that in those times, “only she and Karisma Kapoor were keeping their grandfather, superstar Raj Kapoor’s legacy and name alive”

She gave credit to her mother Babita for playing an impactful role in their life that led them to achieve so much in their life. “My mom is a wonderful woman who can take on this world. She has made this whole empire. Her only two daughters and Raj Kapoor’s two granddaughters are keeping his name alive,” she added.





The Tashaan star recounted Karisma’s 'struggling period' and said, “There was never really anybody who supported her decision because my grandfather passed away. The only one who supported her and inspired her was my mother. I have seen my sister and mother sit up for nights and cry.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be featuring in Netflix's screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's The Devotion of Suspect X as her first debut on OTT and project after her birth of her second child.