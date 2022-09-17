Johnny Depp’s lawyer thought Kate Moss wouldn’t testify at trial: ‘Nothing to gain’

File Footage

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez was worried that his former girlfriend Kate Moss would not testify at trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.



In the upcoming documentary Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial, which is based on the highly publicized defamation trial of the exes, Vasquez says that the model has “nothing to gain to testify.”

“I hoped we’d be able to convince Kate Moss to testify but everything I knew about Kate indicated she likely wouldn’t,” the lawyer reveals in the teaser.

“Because she’s an extremely private person and she has nothing to gain to testify,” she added.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star former lover did testify during the bombshell trial, refuting Heard’s claims that Depp pushed her down the stairs during the 90s.

Moss told the court in a virtual appearance that she did fall down a set of stairs when she was in Jamaica on a holiday with Depp but he only helped her get up and did not push her.

The two-part docuseries is slated to be released on September 20th on Discovering+.

