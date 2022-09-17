Man arrested for grabbing Queen’s coffin leaving onlookers shook

Mourners at Westminster Hall were left shook on Friday when a man broke the queue to rush to the Queen’s coffin.
According to details, police have arrested a man who reportedly pushed through the queue, including a seven-year-old girl, and run to the coffin.
Before lifting the royal standard, he then attempted to grab Britain’s longest-serving monarch’s casket.
The Met Police also issued the statement: “22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.
"He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody.”
Meanwhile, a witness recalled the shocking incident while speaking to the Daily Mail: “We saw him (the man) in the queue from the beginning of the queue and throughout the day, he was by himself. “
“When we entered the room we were at the top of the stairs when we saw the incident.
“A lady screamed as it happened it was quite unnerving. Although he was detained and people kept calm and carried on,” the witness added.
