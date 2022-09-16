Halle Bailey addresses the ‘pressure’ on depicting Ariel in The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey recently admitted she was under pressure while playing Ariel in new version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the D23 Expo.



Speaking with E! News, Bailey expressed her excitement about the movie, as she said, “You know being here today is so surreal. I'm just a fan of all of the other projects and the fact that I get to be a part of something like this. It's amazing.”

Reportedly, the movie has already created the buzz on the internet before its release next year.

Talking about this, the singer-actress asserted, “I definitely think that because I love this movie so much, and I've treasured it since I was a little girl, I did put a bit of pressure on myself. Just because I want to deliver all of the feels that I saw when I was a little girl.”

“Knowing that gave it my all and gave 110 percent into everything of this film, I am really proud of myself,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, the movie, which also features Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs and Melissa McCarthy in key roles, will premiere in theatres on May 26, 2023.