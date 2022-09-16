Here’s why Eminem ended feud with Snoop Dogg

Eminem is revealing the reason behind his patch-up with Snoop Dogg.



In an interview with Sirius XM Eminem revealed that the former feud ended after their friend Dr. Dre got sick.

Dre (real name Andre Young), 57, suffered an aneurysm in January 2021 and spent two weeks in intensive care.

That scary incident leads Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers), 49, and Snoop Dogg (real name Calvin Broadus), 50, to let the past behind themselves.

'Me and Snoop had our little issue and then when Dre when that thing happened with Dre, the brain aneurysm thing…; Eminem told his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg on SiriusXM's Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2.

'We were like, bro this is stupid. This is stupid as hell to be feuding right now. So I don't remember if I called him, or he called me, I can't remember, but we talked it out,' Eminem added.

He added that the beef started with a, 'miscommunication' on a potential collaboration on his song Bitch Please II on 2000's The Mathers LP.

'I think there was a miscommunication at the time in regards to him being on my album The Mathers LP, Bitch Please II, Slim Shady, 49, recalled, adding that Snoop wanted Eminem to appear on one of Snoop's tracks too... though it never happened.

'I think he wanted to do something with me, and maybe gave you the idea or something, and you just said something to the effect of, "Let’s hear what the song is first. Let’s hear what the type of song is,"' the rapper said.

'He said the way that he took it was kind of like that,' Eminem explained of how the beef started.

Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg would all join forces - along with Mary J. Blige - just over a year after Dre.'s aneurysm at the historic Super Bowl halftime show in Los Angeles in February.