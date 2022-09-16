 
September 16, 2022
Entertainment

Top 10 trending Netflix Movies, TV Shows to binge-watch: this weekend

Here is the list of top 10 popular Tv shows, Movies, Kids

By Web Desk
September 16, 2022
TV Shows:

  • Cobra Kai
  • Sins of Our Mother
  • In the Dark
  • The Imperfects  
  • Devil in Ohio
  • Narco-Saints
  • The Crown
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • El Rey: Vicente Fernandez
  • Stranger Things


Movies: 

  • End of the Road
  • Morbius
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Despicable Me
  • No Limit
  • Sing 2
  • Friday
  • Me Time 
  • Next Friday
  • The Champion   


Kids:

  • CoComelon
  • Junior Baking Show
  • The Spy Next Door
  • Gecko's Garage
  • Yours, Mine and Ours
  • iCarly
  • Home
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Despicable Me
  • Sing 2

Further, there are   new movies and TV shows to add to your binge-watching list on Netflix this September.

  • Love in the Villa
  • Ivy & Bean
  • Cobra Kai (Season 5)
  • Heartbreak High (Season 1)
  • DO REVENGE (2022)
  • Fate: A Winx Saga (Season 2)
  • A Jazzman’s Blues
  • Lou
  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
  • Blonde
  • Entergalactic
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • End of the Road