Top 10 trending Netflix Movies, TV Shows to binge-watch: this weekend

Netflix viewers as the streaming giant is bringing the list of funny, romantic, thrilling and even family-friendly entertainment movies binge watch back-to-back this week.
Popular TV shows to movies and family-friendly entertainment that currently streaming on the Netflix.
List of all the Top 10 trending shows, movies and kids.
Further, there are new movies and TV shows to add to your binge-watching list on Netflix this September.
They are now co-parenting their two children Charlie, 12, and Frances, six
Her appearance at the dinner comes after she was spotted on a Venetian getaway with her new boyfriend, last month
A gossip columnist speaks about Cara Delevingne and Amber Heard relation, detail inside
The businesswoman brought along her daughter, Stormi, 4, whom she shares with singer, Travis Scott
Sara Ali Khan last featured in the film Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar
Mariah Carey speaks about her friendship and childhood in latest interview