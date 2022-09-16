Blake Lively reveals she's expecting fourth child with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively has revealed that she is pregnant with her and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child.



The Gossip Girl star, during her appearance for the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, shared the news that she and her husband are expanding their family once again. The actress also debuted her pregnant stomach.

For the 10th annual event, where she is being honoured, Lively rocked a gold sequin-encrusted mini dress, which she paired with a pale gold ribbon headband, hoops and cream platform heels.







The recipient of various accolades referenced her and Reynolds’ growing family at the event, saying: “I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”

Lively and Reynolds, who have been married since 2012, are already parents to three daughters, James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.



The news of Lively’s pregnancy has been met with joy from fans, with many congratulating the couple on their growing family.