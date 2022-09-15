Prince William recalls memories of his mother Princess Diana's funeral as he greets fans in Sandringham

Prince William and Kate Middleton greeted the massive crowd in Sandringham and looked at the floral tributes the mourners left there following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The new Prince of Wales told one well-wisher that walking behind the Queen's coffin had brought back memories of his mother's funeral.

Taking to to their official Instagram on Thursday, the royals also thanked the people for their love and respect for the Queen.

"Thank you to everyone in Sandringham today ."

William spoke to crowds how Wednesday's procession following the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall brought back memories of his mother Princess Diana's funeral in 1997.



Prince William, who was just 15 at the time, walked behind the coffin of his mother as it was carried to her funeral service at Westminster Abbey.