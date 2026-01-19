Teyana Taylor reflects on co-parenting journey with ex Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor recently reflected on her co-parenting journey with ex-husband Iman Shumpert.

Giving an interview to Vanity Fair for a recent profile, the 35-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress opened up about her relationship dynamics with the erstwhile NBA player since their separation in 2024.

Taylor explained, “Divorce, to me, is you’re grieving the death of a living being. I think once children are involved, you understand the importance of really still having to show up for each other.”

“At least for the next 18 years, and being the best co-parents that we can be,” she added, stating that she does not “want people to start feeling scared of marriage, because marriage is a beautiful thing.”

For those unaware, the One Battle After Another star and Shumpert tied the knot in 2016 but decided to part ways after seven years of marriage in 2023.

The couple, whose divorce was finalized in 2024, shares two daughters, ten-year-old Iman “Junie” Tayla and 5-year-old Rue Rose.

Announcing their separation post on Instagram in September 2023, Taylor wrote, “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while.”

She clarified, “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.”

“Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT,” Teyana Taylor added.