Blake Lively gushes she and Ryan Reynolds are 'partners in everything'

Blake Lively first reaches out to her husband Ryan Reynolds for any advice and help.

In a recent appearance on the January 15 episode of WWD's The Beauty of Tomorrow podcast, the It Ends With Us star candidly dished about her new haircare line, Blake Brown.

During the conversation, Blake was asked if she ever asks for Ryan's help for her projects or new ventures, which prompted the actress to reveal that she leans on her partner for even mundane stuff.

"We talk shop all the time. We really are partners in everything just because we’re best friends," Blake shared.

She went on to say, "We talk shop about, like, if I make the coffee I’m like, ‘What did you like about that? What were the details?’ We’re very curious people."

Blake further revealed that when the couple is in the process of developing something, they become obsessed with it.

"We become sort of possessed by something that we’re building or creating, something that inspires us," A Simple Favor star gushed. "And that could be something very mundane or it can be our work. Our family is something we are eternally trying to figure out how to do better."

For those unversed, Blake and Ryan tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed four children together, daughters Betty, 6, James, 11, and Inez, 9, as well as a two-and-a-half-year-old son, Olin.