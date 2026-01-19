Blake Shelton recalls being 'nervous wreck' on Adam Sandler film

Blake Shelton has worked jointly with various entertainers during his more than two decades of music career, however, working with Adam Sandler, he admitted, made him "nervous."

The 49-year-old country singer shared the big screen with the 59-year-old comedian in the 2015 film The Ridiculous 6. Shelton played the role of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp.

The If I'm Honest artist revealed to People that he was "such a fan" of Sandler long before meeting him and recalled how excited he was before finally meeting him.

"I didn't know what he was going to be like, but I wanted him to be like the guy that's in all these movies, and sure enough, he is. And he literally plays himself, I think, in all of his movies," remembered Shelton.

The former The Voice coach revealed that he enjoyed working with Sandler in the movie, but initially, he was tense too, as he "never really acted before."

Reminiscing over their film, Shelton remarked, "It was just so much fun, but leading up to that, I was a nervous wreck because I had to act."

However, Sandler helped him get along, "Everything about it was just like a fish out of water for me, but Adam instantly made me feel comfortable, said Shelton.

The Texoma Shore artist further added of the Sandler's humorous nature, saying, "You can't help smile when you're around that guy."