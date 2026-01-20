Simu Liu reveals how his family treated him after he started acting

Simu Liu recently revealed what his family did to him after he lost his accounting job and started acting.

The 36-year-old Canadian actor appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he shared how he once brought shame to the family and bore the consequence.

Liu, who is returning to play Shang-Chi in the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday, said, "The level of shame in Asian standards would be like if I was addicted to meth and on the street.”

He added, "They're the same. I'm trying to level this out for you guys what it was like in our household. It was bad."

The Copenhagen Test star went on to share that he made a trip to China with his family for the first time in 15 years and also paid a visit to his grandmother, whom he had not seen in a very long time.

Liu quipped, "I felt really guilty about not coming back sooner. Although, in my defense, when I lost my job as an accountant and then started to act and audition, I did become kind of like a black sheep in the family. And I was disinvited from these family trips for a really long time.”

He urged that the situation got worse, as no one wanted to talk to him and soon after, he was stopped from even being invited.

Meyers inquired if fans in China approach him, as he has earned a celebrity status now, to which the Last Breath actor replied that they had, even though he did not expect it.

"Just cause, for whatever reason, our Marvel movie never came out in China. So, I really just thought that nobody would care,” Liu said.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2026.