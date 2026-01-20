Gwyneth Paltrow mourns Valentino as she calls his death 'end of an era'

Gwyneth Paltrow is pouring her heart out after the tragic death of Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani.

Taking to her social media account, the Marty Supreme actress is grieving the loss of her longtime pal and the stylist, who dressed her down for major events including her wedding to Brad Falchuk

Valentino passed away at age 93 on Monday, January 19, at his residence in Rome, as announced via his personal Instagram account.

"I was so lucky to know and love Valentino-to know the real man, in private," Gwyneth began her tribute.

She went on to praise the designer, writing, "The man who was in love with beauty, his family, his muses, his friends. His dogs, his gardens, and a good Hollywood story."

"I loved him so much. I loved how he always pestered me to ‘at least wear a little mascara’ when I came to dinner. I loved his naughty laugh," she noted.

"This feels like the end of an era. He will be deeply missed by me and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Vava," she concluded.

The statement on the late fashion designer's social media account reads, "Our founder, Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones. The lying in state will be held at PM23 in Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Wednesday January 21st and Thursday January 22nd, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. The funeral will take place on Friday, January 23rd at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome, at 11 am."