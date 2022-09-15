The Quick Style, Norwegian dance group, rocks NYC with 'Kala Chashma' performance: Watch

The Quick Style, Norwegian dance group, dances to 'Kala Chashma' At Times Square

Norwegian dance crew, The Quick Style, earlier won hearts of Pakistanis as they danced to Coke Studio’s Kana Yaari at a wedding function. The video went viral, crossing 20 million view on YouTube.

The dance crew has gone viral yet again as now they were seen wowing onlookers at Times Square, New York performing the dance routine with Kala Chashma, a song from Katrina Kaif-Siddharth Malhotra starrer Baar Baar Dekho.

Many fans and celebrities have reshared the video and left praises for the dance group.

Watch the video:

The Quick Style or the Quick Crew is a hip-hop/urban dance group based in Oslo, Norway. It was formed in 2006 by two Pakistani-Norwegian twin brothers, Suleman Malik and Bilal Malik, along with their Thai-Norwegian childhood friend Nasir Sirikhan.



The Quick Style has also collaborated with Keone Madrid and Son Sung Deuk (BTS’ choreographer) three times. They have worked on songs including Save Me, Blood Sweat & Tears, and Boy With Luv.