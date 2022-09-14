Margot Robbie appears distraught after leaving Cara Delevingne’s house amid health concern

Margot Robbie was reported seen upset hours after leaving the house of her close pal Cara Delevingne on Wednesday.



According to Daily Mail, the British supermodel sparked health concerns after her “dishevelled public appearances” a week ago.

In the photos surfaced online, the Barbie star seemed to wipe away tears around 5 p.m. while on her way to Los Angeles International Airport. The actress looked distressed in a black strapless top and matching sweatshirt.

The actress was seen holding her hand up to her face, and appeared to be emotional. Further details of what happened inside the property have not emerged.

Earlier in the day, Cara’s sister Poppy Delevingne was also reportedly seen at the property, leaving in a black SUV.

It is pertinent to mention that Cara did not show up on the launch of her fashion collection honoring late designer Karl Lagerfeld in New York on Monday.

Meanwhile, the model did not even attend the Emmy Awards alongside her fellow cast of her show Only Murders in the Building.