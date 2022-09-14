 
Wednesday September 14, 2022
Meghan Markle accused of carrying 'micro phone' during royal engagements?

Meghan Markle Windsor Castle visit sparks odd conspiracy theories

By Web Desk
September 14, 2022
Meghan Markle haters have seemingly stirred a new conspiracy theory about her. 

The Duchess of Sussex is accused of being a spy after Twitter claims there has been a 'microphone' in her dress.

Meghan, who accompanied Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton outside Windsor Castle to read Queen tributes, was spotted with a ripple in her black dress.

Many netizens jumped the bandwagon to accuse the Duchess of carrying a recording device.

"Welcome to the Meghan Markle conspiracy theory - where believers think the Duchess is secretly wired up and filming and recording everything," wrote one on Twitter.

"It's stupid to wade into the details of idiotic conspiracy theories, but I can't help but ask: if Meghan Markle is a spy, her job being to get information on the Royal Family, why then did she and Harry leave and go to America? Wouldn't that hurt her "spy mission" a tad?" asked another.

A third commented: "Today's conspiracy theory: Meghan Markle is a spy from the CIA."

"You heard it here first people Meghan Markle is a spy," accused another.