Meghan Markle accused of carrying 'micro phone' during royal engagements?

Meghan Markle haters have seemingly stirred a new conspiracy theory about her.

The Duchess of Sussex is accused of being a spy after Twitter claims there has been a 'microphone' in her dress.

Meghan, who accompanied Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton outside Windsor Castle to read Queen tributes, was spotted with a ripple in her black dress.

Many netizens jumped the bandwagon to accuse the Duchess of carrying a recording device.

"Welcome to the Meghan Markle conspiracy theory - where believers think the Duchess is secretly wired up and filming and recording everything," wrote one on Twitter.

"It's stupid to wade into the details of idiotic conspiracy theories, but I can't help but ask: if Meghan Markle is a spy, her job being to get information on the Royal Family, why then did she and Harry leave and go to America? Wouldn't that hurt her "spy mission" a tad?" asked another.



A third commented: "Today's conspiracy theory: Meghan Markle is a spy from the CIA."



"You heard it here first people Meghan Markle is a spy," accused another.

