Meghan Markle accused of carrying 'micro phone' during royal engagements?

Meghan Markle haters have seemingly stirred a new conspiracy theory about her.
The Duchess of Sussex is accused of being a spy after Twitter claims there has been a 'microphone' in her dress.
Meghan, who accompanied Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton outside Windsor Castle to read Queen tributes, was spotted with a ripple in her black dress.
Many netizens jumped the bandwagon to accuse the Duchess of carrying a recording device.
"Welcome to the Meghan Markle conspiracy theory - where believers think the Duchess is secretly wired up and filming and recording everything," wrote one on Twitter.
"It's stupid to wade into the details of idiotic conspiracy theories, but I can't help but ask: if Meghan Markle is a spy, her job being to get information on the Royal Family, why then did she and Harry leave and go to America? Wouldn't that hurt her "spy mission" a tad?" asked another.
A third commented: "Today's conspiracy theory: Meghan Markle is a spy from the CIA."
"You heard it here first people Meghan Markle is a spy," accused another.
The speculation continues as to whether the diamond-encrusted ring Garner wore was a gift from her boyfriend Miller
Meghan Markle has come under fire for causing ‘havoc behind the scenes’ through her alleged PR stunts
Meghan Markle recreated her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth as she saw her coffin for the first time
She not only surprised the students with her appearance but also donated a whopping $100K to the school
Meghan Markle may move back to UK after getting ‘validating’ meeting with Brits during Queen’s funeral
Bigg Boss season 16 to premier on the 1st of October