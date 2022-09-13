 
close
Wednesday September 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence has THIS advice for 'Hunger Games' prequel cast

Jennifer Lawrence gave a few tips to the cast of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on how to survive the cinematic Hunger Games

By Web Desk
September 13, 2022

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is giving her golden advice to the stars of the upcoming film, Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds, and Snakes.

The actress who is certainly known best for her iconic and breathtaking performance as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games was present at the Toronto International Film Festival and could not resist sharing her suggestion.

The Joy actress was asked by reporters to share her recommendations for the cast, and replied, "Oh, and the prequel? You guys are going to have the best time. Just have fun — don't worry about anything."

In August, Lionsgate shared the first photo of stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in the upcoming prequel film that is arriving in theaters in November 2023.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is in theaters  Nov. 17, 2023.