Is Adele married? Singer flaunts gold ring on Beyoncé birthday: Photo

Adele has stirred marriage rumours after adorning a special ring on Beyoncé's birthday.

The singer sparked marriage rumours to her boyfriend Rich Paul as she arrived at the Bel Air mansion with her fashion A-Game.

This comes after the Hello singer gushed over her beau during an interview in ELLE UK.

She said in her August interview: "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids."

But she added: "Well! Well. Well, I'm not married'. I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married.

"I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy!" she quipped.