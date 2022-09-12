Taylor Swift dishes on ‘red scarf’ meaning in upcoming short movie All Too Well

Taylor Swift has left for the audience to figure out about “red scarf” in her upcoming directorial debut All Too Well.



According to E! News, the Blank Space hit-maker was lately speaking at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend about her 10-minute short movie.

During Q&A moderated by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, the Shake It Off crooner hinted about red scarf which was worn by Sadie Sink in a movie.

“The scarf is a metaphor and we turned it red because red is a very important colour in this album, which is called Red,” said the singer to the panel audience at the event.

She continued, “And, I think when I say it's a metaphor, I am just going to stop.”

Swift also thanked the moderator for the “incredible question”, and added, “You've really taken us for a ride.”

For the unversed, the singer-songwriter mentioned “the scarf” in her song with same title and fans presumed that the 32-year-old referred it to her ex, Jake Gyllenhaal, who she briefly dated in 2010.

Meanwhile, Swift also spoke on directing more movies, “I am waiting for the right project.”

“I think I will always want to tell human stories about human emotion,” she added.