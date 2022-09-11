Govt sets up Digital Flood Dashboard for transparency in provision of aid to flood affectees

Flood-affected people receive relief supplies from a distribution center after heavy monsoon rains in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on September 11, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Following instructions of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the government on Sunday set up a Digital Flood Dashboard to ensure transparency in the distribution and delivery of aid to flood affectees.



Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal will inaugurate the Digital Flood Dashboard on Monday, September 12.

The dashboard will give the public access to all the information regarding relief aid for victims of floods, including the distribution and delivery of goods received from donors. The public will be able to view the items and funds that Pakistan is receiving for affectees at the global, federal, and provincial platforms.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced that the government will have the PM Flood Relief Fund audited by the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) and a private audit firm of "global standing".

The government’s decision comes as a measure to ensure transparency which PM Shahbaz wrote about on Twitter.

"As per my commitment to ensure transparency, Government has decided to get PM Flood Relief Fund audited by AGPR & a private audit firm of global standing," the PM tweeted.

"They will audit all incoming & outgoing funds including where & how the money is spent," he wrote in his tweet, adding that the audit reports will be made public.

