Govt announces to increase flood relief aid under BISP to Rs70b

PM Shahbaz Sharif interacts with a flood victim in Qambar Shahdad Kot. — Radio Pakistan

QAMBAR SHAHDAT KOT: In view of the gross damages to lives, infrastructure, and crops caused by unpreceded floods, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday announced to enhance the flood relief assistance under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) from the existing Rs28 billion to Rs70 billion.

Speaking during his visit to the relief camp set up in Qambar Shahdad Kot, PM Shahbaz Sharif announced to increase the volume of the assistance programme by 2.5 times.



He maintained that the compensation amount of Rs 25,000 was being given to each flood-affected family to help them recover their financial losses.



The prime minister expressed concern that the cotton crop in the flood-hit areas of Sindh, which was means of livelihood for locals, was entirely damaged by floods.

PM stresses need for joint efforts

He said joint efforts at the national level were the need of the hour to mitigate the suffering of the flood-affected people.

PM Shahbaz said the provision of shelter to the displaced persons was direly needed, adding that the government had placed the order for the purchase of seven million tents.

Medical camps, he said, had also been set up at the relief camps to avert the spread of diseases.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to the friendly countries for extending assistance to Pakistan following the flood losses.

PM Shahbaz interacted with the affected people at the relief camp and distributed among them cheques of compensation money.