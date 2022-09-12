 
Monday September 12, 2022
By Web Desk
September 12, 2022
Netflix's Top 5 trending Action movies: Complete list

Netflix has a full catalog of heart-pounding action movies to choose from. Here's a list of five adventure-filled and thrilling action movies that are trending on Netflix right now.


1. The Sleepover (2020):


Synopsis:

This movie is about siblings Clancy and Kevin at a sleepover with their friends when they learn that their mother is a former thief under the witness protection program. The mother gets kidnapped and the friends go on a mission to rescue their mother on an action-packed night.


Director:

This action-comedy film is directed by Trish Sie and based on a screenplay by Sarah Rothschild.


  Cast:

  • Sadie Stanley
  • Maxwell Simkins
  • Ken Marino
  • Cree Cicchino
  • Lucas Jaye
  • Karla Souza
  • Enuka Okuma
  • Erik Griffin
  • Joe Manganiello


2. Army of the Dead (2021):


Synopsis:

During a zombie outbreak, a group of mercenaries take a risk and go into the quarantine zone to pull off the biggest heist ever attempted.


Director:

This movie is directed by Zack Snyder from a screenplay he co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.


  Cast:

  • Dave Bautista
  • Ella Purnell
  • Omari Hardwick
  • Ana de la Reguera
  • Theo Rossi
  • Matthias Schweighöfer
  • Nora Arnezeder
  • Hiroyuki Sanada


3. Project Power (2020):


Synopsis:

This science fiction movie follows a policeman, a drug dealer, and an ex-soldier who go on a mission to take down a group that has created a pill that gives superpowers to its users for five minutes. 


Director:

This science-fiction action film is directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman and produced by Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless.


  Cast:

  • Jamie Foxx
  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt
  • Dominique Fishback
  • Colson Baker
  • Rodrigo Santoro
  • Amy Landecker 


4. Extraction (2020):


Synopsis:

An Australian black ops mercenary goes on a mission to save the kidnapped son of an imprisoned drug lord in India but his mission goes wrong in the dark world underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers


   Cast:

  • Chris Hemsworth
  • Rudhraksh Jaiswal
  • Randeep Hooda 

  • Golshifteh Farahani

  • Pankaj Tripathi
  • David Harbour


5. Triple Frontier (2019):


Synopsis:

A group of former U.S. Army Delta Force operators plan a heist against a crime lord in a thinly populated multi-border zone of South America but their dangerous mission goes haywire and they are faced with an epic battle of survival.


Director:

This action-adventure film is directed by J. C. Chandor. Chandor and Mark Boal wrote the screenplay based on a story by Boal.


   Cast:

  • Ben Affleck
  • Oscar Isaac
  • Charlie Hunnam
  • Garrett Hedlund
  • Pedro Pascal 