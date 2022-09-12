Netflix's Top 5 trending Action movies: Complete list

Netflix has a full catalog of heart-pounding action movies to choose from. Here's a list of five adventure-filled and thrilling action movies that are trending on Netflix right now.
This movie is about siblings Clancy and Kevin at a sleepover with their friends when they learn that their mother is a former thief under the witness protection program. The mother gets kidnapped and the friends go on a mission to rescue their mother on an action-packed night.
This action-comedy film is directed by Trish Sie and based on a screenplay by Sarah Rothschild.
During a zombie outbreak, a group of mercenaries take a risk and go into the quarantine zone to pull off the biggest heist ever attempted.
This movie is directed by Zack Snyder from a screenplay he co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.
This science fiction movie follows a policeman, a drug dealer, and an ex-soldier who go on a mission to take down a group that has created a pill that gives superpowers to its users for five minutes.
This science-fiction action film is directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman and produced by Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless.
An Australian black ops mercenary goes on a mission to save the kidnapped son of an imprisoned drug lord in India but his mission goes wrong in the dark world underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers
Golshifteh Farahani
A group of former U.S. Army Delta Force operators plan a heist against a crime lord in a thinly populated multi-border zone of South America but their dangerous mission goes haywire and they are faced with an epic battle of survival.
This action-adventure film is directed by J. C. Chandor. Chandor and Mark Boal wrote the screenplay based on a story by Boal.
