Netflix's Top 5 trending Action movies: Complete list

Netflix has a full catalog of heart-pounding action movies to choose from. Here's a list of five adventure-filled and thrilling action movies that are trending on Netflix right now.





1. The Sleepover (2020):





Synopsis:

This movie is about siblings Clancy and Kevin at a sleepover with their friends when they learn that their mother is a former thief under the witness protection program. The mother gets kidnapped and the friends go on a mission to rescue their mother on an action-packed night.







Director:

This action-comedy film is directed by Trish Sie and based on a screenplay by Sarah Rothschild.





Cast:

Sadie Stanley

Maxwell Simkins

Ken Marino

Cree Cicchino

Lucas Jaye

Karla Souza

Enuka Okuma

Erik Griffin

Joe Manganiello





2. Army of the Dead (2021):





Synopsis:

During a zombie outbreak, a group of mercenaries take a risk and go into the quarantine zone to pull off the biggest heist ever attempted.







Director:

This movie is directed by Zack Snyder from a screenplay he co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.







Cast:

Dave Bautista

Ella Purnell

Omari Hardwick

Ana de la Reguera

Theo Rossi

Matthias Schweighöfer

Nora Arnezeder

Hiroyuki Sanada





3. Project Power (2020):







Synopsis:

This science fiction movie follows a policeman, a drug dealer, and an ex-soldier who go on a mission to take down a group that has created a pill that gives superpowers to its users for five minutes.





Director:

This science-fiction action film is directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman and produced by Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless.





Cast:

Jamie Foxx

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Dominique Fishback

Colson Baker

Rodrigo Santoro

Amy Landecker





4. Extraction (2020):





Synopsis:

An Australian black ops mercenary goes on a mission to save the kidnapped son of an imprisoned drug lord in India but his mission goes wrong in the dark world underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers







Cast:

Chris Hemsworth

Rudhraksh Jaiswal

Randeep Hooda

Golshifteh Farahani

Pankaj Tripathi

David Harbour





5. Triple Frontier (2019):





Synopsis:

A group of former U.S. Army Delta Force operators plan a heist against a crime lord in a thinly populated multi-border zone of South America but their dangerous mission goes haywire and they are faced with an epic battle of survival.







Director:

This action-adventure film is directed by J. C. Chandor. Chandor and Mark Boal wrote the screenplay based on a story by Boal.





Cast:

Ben Affleck



Oscar Isaac



Charlie Hunnam



Garrett Hedlund



Pedro Pascal





