What was Imran Khan doing during Pakistan's match against Afghanistan?

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Courtesy Instagram

ISLAMABAD: While the whole nation was glued to TV screens on Thursday, watching the thrilling match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, former prime minister Imran Khan had something else to do.



While coming to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today for a hearing of a contempt case, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was asked about Pakistan’s match against Afghanistan.

To this, surprisingly, the cricketer-turned-politician responded: “Didn’t have time to watch the match yesterday night.”

Usually, the PTI chairman keeps a close watch on Pakistan matches and videos of him watching matches are regularly shared by the party on social media.

But, since Imran Khan is passing through a crisis of his own making, he might not be able to follow the sport as religiously as he does.

Last night, he addressed a rally in Chistian as part of his campaign to pressurise the government for early elections.

Pakistan, thanks to Naseem Shah’s sixes in the last over, won the nail-biter to reach the final of the Asia Cup 2022.

The thrilling, see-sawing encounter kept everyone on their toes with victory often close at hand and then seeming faraway for both sides.

Pakistan's victory triggered a violent reaction from Afghan fans who attacked supporters of the Green Shirts in the stadium.

Pakistan will play the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.