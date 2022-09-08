Pak vs Afg: PCB to take up post-match fan brawl with ICC, ACC

Screengrab of video showing clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans.—Shoaib Akhtar/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) authorities have taken notice of the clashes between fans at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after the conclusion of the crucial Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in the Super 4s stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

The Men in Green beat Afghanistan by one wicket in the nail-biting fixture as Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah smashed a couple of massive sixes on the first two balls of the final over that sent Afghanistan, as well as India packing from the tournament.

The match that looked to be in Afghanistan's favour till the concluding sixes saw a turn of the tide leading Pakistan to victory and consequently infuriating the Afghan fans. Some of them attacked Pakistani supporters with the seats installed in the stands.

The video of violence and vandalism went viral on social media. Taking notice of the matter, PCB has decided to raise it before the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC), as per sources.

Sources said that the PCB will record its protest against the violence shown by the spectators.