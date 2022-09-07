Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson getting back together?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly split earlier last month, however, the reality star’s latest interview with Interview Magazine hints at a reunion.
Talking about her relationships with her exes, including ex-husband Kanye West, Kim shared her feelings about Pete as well, leaving many to wonder whether there is a patch up on the cards for the former couple.
Kim was asked to comment on Pete for the interview, to which she said: “He's a cutie.”
She then went on to pile praise on the Saturday Night Live comedian, saying: “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”
The comments were reportedly recorded before their breakup, however, many now believe that there’s no love lost between the couple who broke up last month after dating for about nine months.
