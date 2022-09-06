BLACKPINK reveals title poster for upcoming track ‘Shut Down’

BLACKPINK on Tuesday unveiled the title poster for their upcoming track 'Shut Down;

BLACKPINK's YG Entertainment released the title poster for the group's upcoming track Shut Down on Tuesday, September 6.

All four BLACPINK members, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé, are seen dressed in chic athleisure as they flash some sharp expressions into the camera.

The latest title poster for Shut Down exudes a vibe that's completely different from their pre-released song Pink Venom from the upcoming album Born Pink .







BLACKPINK will release their second full-length album Born Pink on September 16, 2022



Meanwhile, Pink Venom topped the iTunes charts in 75 countries immediately after its release, and also ranked first in the US Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Charts.

It also ranked 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Official Singles Chart, respectively, and 2 on the Spotify Top Songs Global Weekly Chart.

