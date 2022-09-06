Chris Pine ‘calmly’ reacts to Harry Styles’ quotes at ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ press conference

Don’t Worry Darling actor Chris Pine has taken the internet by storm after a short video clip of him appearing to 'zone out' has gone viral on social media.

During the promotional event at the Venice Film Festival, the Contractor star, 42, was seen unimpressed with his co-star Harry Styles’ choice of words at the press conference.

Pine’s fans were quick to notice his expressionless stoned face. On Twitter, one user shared the clip, zooming in on Pine’s face as Styles continues to answer the questions.

“You know, my favourite thing about the movie is it feels like movie,” the Watermelon Sugar singer said, as his co-star appeared to isolate himself. “It feels like a real go-to-the-theatre film, movie, that y’know… the reason why you go, to watch something on the big screen.”

Another user commented, 'You can almost see the screams catching in his throat.'

With netizens describing Pine as a 'whole mood', one quipped, 'You show up to your cast HATING each other and you get stuck on a junket with a man who has seemingly just figured out what acting is? Wow.'

Others also poked fun at the controversies and drama surrounding the film, including the rumored feud star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde and more.