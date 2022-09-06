Elon Musk criticizes ‘Lord of the Rings’ series; ‘Tolkien is turning in his grave’

File footage

Elon Musk has shared his unfiltered review for Amazon Prime Video’s billion-dollar fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

The Tesla CEO took to Twitter on Monday and shared his critical review of the series, which has had the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video - with 25 million viewers.

“Tolkien is turning in his grave,” Musk wrote in reference to the series’ late author J.R.R. Tolkien. “Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice,” he added.

Musk’s seems to play into his rivalry with Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos after the two tech giants compete over their space ventures; Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin.

Meanwhile, Rings of Power is set “thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness,” the logline reads.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream on Prime Video.