 
close
Tuesday September 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Cardi B and Offset celebrate son Wave’s first birthday with lavish car-themed bash

Cardi B and Offset threw extravagant bash for son Wave Set on his milestone birthday

By Web Desk
September 06, 2022

File footage 

American rapper Cardi B is known for her luxurious and extravagant lifestyle.

The WAP singer and her husband Offset have left fans stunned once again, after throwing their son Wave Set a lavish sportscar-themed first birthday party on Sunday.

The pictures and videos from the extravagant bash have taken the internet by storm.

Cardi B and Offset celebrate son Wave’s first birthday with lavish car-themed bash

The proud parents took to their respective Instagram handles and celebrated the first birthday of their son, who was born on Sept. 4, 2021.

Cardi B and Offset celebrate son Wave’s first birthday with lavish car-themed bash

Cardi, 29, shared adorable glimpses from the lavish birthday bash on her IG stories. The clips featured baby Wave riding around on a small motorised truck and making a stunning entry down a fancy red carpet – adorned with huge green and blue balloon arches.

Wave's elder sister Kulture, four, was also seen adorably pushing his car along to keep him going on his way. The party also featured epic food stations, elaborate desserts, a DJ, arcade games and more.

Cardi B and Offset celebrate son Wave’s first birthday with lavish car-themed bash

Moreover, the Migos rapper, 30, also shared a series of pics and videos including the adorable clip from the hospital when his son was born and captioned it. "MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼"

Offset is also the father to three other children from previous relationships.