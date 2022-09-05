Meghan Markle and Prince Harry making all efforts to beat Kate Middleton and William in popularity?

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "achieved more global recognition" than other royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Meghan and Harry have made their journey across the pond for charity events. The couple Kicked off their activities in Manchester for the One Young World 2022 summit.

Writing for inews, Shola said: “In the two years since stepping down as senior royals, Harry and Meghan have achieved more global recognition than any other current working royal, with the exception of the Queen.



“Their brand is more powerfully relatable than that of the Royal Family, which is losing public support over the Sussexes just as it did over its appalling treatment of Princess Diana."

She added: "Young people, the future of this country, listen to the Sussexes "

Shola added: "Harry and Meghan are successfully proving that it is possible to live a life of service outside the suffocating confines, antiquated protocols and rigid structures of the royal institution."

However, their visit comes amid controversy surrounding the Duchess’ recent interview with a New York-based magazine.

The author argued that the couple's visit will highlight what the royal family "has lost in not having the pair as working royals, and how this has cost the monarchy the chance to be seen as legitimate in a modern, progressive world."

Meghan and Harry have received backlash from many commentators, but Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a political commentator and author, has come to the couple's defence.

