Amber Heard using PR firm to ‘discredit’ Johnny Depp: ‘Doesn’t care!’: Leaked revelations

Amber Heard is under fire for employing a PR firm to ‘get back the public’ by ‘discrediting’ Johnny Depp's verdict as well as court facts on social media.
The revelations have been made by a source named Jakob as part of a leaked email that has been circulated online.
In the email the source starts off by offering an apology about the threatening email that was previously shared, and leaked as well.
The insider wrote, “I owe you an explanation” about “whats actually happening” it began by saying.
“The truth is” the insider reveals, is that “Amber is guilty” but an entire PR firm has been employed to help “discredit” the verdict against her in the Johnny Depp defamation case.
Reportedly, the team also intend to try and 'twist' the facts involved in the case, to sway public opinion and win back favour for Heard.
Before concluding the source even went on to admit, “I heard the audios of Amber confessing to assaulting Johnny and of course her bruised photos are fake.”
