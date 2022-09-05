Prince Harry labelled the 'in-between guy'

Author and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop has claimed that Prince Harry is "struggling" as Meghan Markle takes on more work.



The Duke made a brief appearance in his wife's first episode of Archetypes with guest Serena Williams. But Harry has remained off Spotify since the royal couple appeared together on a teaser for Archewell audio at the end of 2021.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, Ms Dunlop said: "I think Harry's struggling with it. Poor old Harry. Who is front of The Cut? It's Meghan. Who is hosting the podcast? It's Meghan.

"Where's Harry? I feel sorry for Harry. He's like the in-between guy. Meghan is off there in the fast lane."

It comes when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in the UK this week for the first time since returning for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.



Harry and Meghan will appear at events in London and Manchester before jetting off to Germany to mark the one year countdown to the Invictus Games.

It is not known if they will visit the Queen in Balmoral, but it is thought unlikely as the couple have arrived without their children Archie and Lili on the working trip.