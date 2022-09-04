Queen told it is time to revoke Meghan Markle royal title: 'No choice'

Queen Elizabeth II is told to take action against Meghan Markle.

The 96-year-old monarch is advised to strip off the titles of the very vocal California royals.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, in his conversation with GB News, says: “In many ways, stripping them with the title isn’t blindly going to make any difference.

“In Meghan’s magazine interview, there was a point in where she was referred to a ‘Princess’ and that was not even corrected. The Queen is a head of an organisation. She is the boss.

“She had to sack Prince Andrew although she didn’t take away his title of ‘Prince’ or Duke of York, and she had to intervene historically with Harry and Meghan, wishing them well, but taking away HRH."

He added: “It is now, I think, almost inevitable that the Queen has no more choice but to say ‘enough is enough Harry and Meghan’.

"‘Good luck in your new life but we have to take this away’," he noted.