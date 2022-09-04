Netflix's 'Virgin River' star Alexandra Breckenridge breaks silence on season five

Netflix's Virgin River protagonist Alexandra Breckenridge hyped up the upcoming season, calling it intense and creating excitement for fans who have been waiting for any update since season 4 came in July.

The light-hearted Netflix series has been in the spotlight since the last episode of season four ended on a cliffhanger.

While having a discussion about the new episodes, Mel Monroe actress Alexandra Breckenridge labelled the upcoming episodes "pretty heavy" and most likely to "leave people on the edge of their seats."

While speaking to New Beauty, she said, "I think this season has started out well and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy."

She further continued, "They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done."

According to her, the new episodes are something which the fans should look out for since "I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I'm excited to get into that."

The new season is being filmed currently in Vancouver and fans cannot wait for it, after hearing Alexandra's comments. The season is scheduled to hit the screens on November 10, 2022.