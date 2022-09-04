Romeo Beckham calling Nicola Peltz 'noon and night' to solve Victoria feud

Romeo Beckham is seemingly taking the high road as he solves feud between mother Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Insiders reveal Romeo is playing peacemaker and is constantly on calls with Nicola and Brooklyn to sort out family matters.

A source tells Daily Mail: “There is tension between the families and Brooklyn is torn down the middle. He feels conflicted and the result is he and Romeo have become much closer. Romeo has been his shoulder to cry on and his rock.”

The source added: “Romeo has been on the end of the phone to his brother ­morning, noon and night. He has also been talking to Nicole to try to smooth over the situation.

The rift between Victoria and Nicola began on the latter's wedding day in April, when the former Spice Girl made the bride cry over her first dance with Brooklyn.