Gigi Hadid serves drop-dead gorgeous look in latest snaps

Supermodel Gigi Hadid showed off her grace in a chic outfit in New York City on Friday.
The fashionista left onlookers in awe with her incredible physique in a short-sleeved white t-shirt and light wash baggy jeans as she chatted on the phone.
Always fashionable, the mother-of-one completed the look with a pair of crisp white sneakers.
For her day out, the superstar topped the look with a navy blue trucker hat from her imminent brand Guest In Residence.
She was looking stunning in a gold chain necklace, a set of tiny earrings, and dark, rectangle-shaped sunglasses.
Hadid, full name Jelena Hadid, slayed the look with utter perfection as she slung a small handbag with tassels over one of her shoulders while out and about ahead of the weekend.
At one point she rocked a navy blue baseball cap on top of her flowing, waist-length blonde locks.
And later she pulled the lengthy and lustrous tresses back into a fuss-free ponytail.
Hadid announced the upcoming launch of her new venture, a knitwear fashion range, just one day ago.
Britney Spears’ son Jayden opens up about his and his brother Sean's relationship with mom in latest interview
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz started dating in 2019 and exchanged vows in April 2022
Bethenny Frankel says Kardashians' highly altered images create 'eating disorders, insecurity, depression' in people
Royal expert described Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip as a game of 'royal hide and seek'
Dua Lipa looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink mini dress
Victoria Beckham is said to 'distraught and fearful' of losing her son amid war with Nicola Peltz