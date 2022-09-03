Harry’s son Archie loves spending time in healthy activities at home in California

File footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie Harrison loves to spend time at their home in Montecito, California.

In her latest interview, Markle revealed that her three-year-old son has a list of joyful hobbies and healthy activities to keep him busy at home in the U.S.

The young royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, keeps himself entertained in various activities including petting farm animals, school parties, fruit picking and even the non-traditionally royal skills that Harry has developed during their father and son bonding time.

In conversation with The Cut, Markel said that Archie and their one-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana have enjoyed spending time at their neighbor Victoria Jackson’s farm, sharing that "the kids have been over to pet Jackson’s mini-pigs."

She also revealed that Archie loves attending classmates' birthday parties, and has had a splendid time diving into bouncy castles - with his mum joining him.

Markle confessed that when the family arrived at one of his friend's birthday parties recently, "everyone was surprised".

Whenever Archie or Lilibet is a little groggy from a nap or anyone needs a pick-me-up, Harry loves to beatbox and it seems Archie loves dancing along too.